 | Fri, Oct 06, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Council to discuss infrastructure projects

Iola City Council members will discuss potential projects that would be funded by federal funds for infrastructure. The Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the New Community Building at Riverside Park.

By

Local News

October 6, 2023 - 2:27 PM

Iola City Council members are discussing infrastructure upgrades, such as a new transformer for the Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola City Council members will discuss a laundry list of infrastructure projects Tuesday that could be funded with federal dollars.

There’s much that could be handled if the city receives its share of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) fund, a five-year, $1.2 trillion federal investment into the country’s infrastructure.

Iola City Administrator Matt Rehder has compiled a list of potential projects, including a $10 million main gas line replacement, $8 million for relining sewer mains; $1 million for replacing the city’s 69-kilovolt power line; $800,000 for a new transformer for the Bassett substation, and $34,500 for information technology upgrades.

Related
April 19, 2017
January 22, 2016
May 12, 2015
February 14, 2012
Most Popular