Council to discuss infrastructure projects

Iola City Council members will discuss a laundry list of infrastructure projects Tuesday that could be funded with federal dollars.

There’s much that could be handled if the city receives its share of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) fund, a five-year, $1.2 trillion federal investment into the country’s infrastructure.

Iola City Administrator Matt Rehder has compiled a list of potential projects, including a $10 million main gas line replacement, $8 million for relining sewer mains; $1 million for replacing the city’s 69-kilovolt power line; $800,000 for a new transformer for the Bassett substation, and $34,500 for information technology upgrades.