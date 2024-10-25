Council to talk about licensing

Iola City Council members will continue their conversation about the city’s temporary business licensing ordinance at Monday evening’s meeting.

Council members last discussed the matter in early August.

On Oct. 15, council member Joelle Shallah requested the council readdress the ordinance.

In past discussions, Shallah has noted she feels the ordinance needs to be addressed because of the shift in opportunities for small businesses. She explained that the popularity of mobile businesses could create collaborations with existing businesses in town and any special events that they hold. Some of these events could include a possible Food Truck Friday, special shopping events, and a Christmas block party.

A special committee was formed in early April to discuss recommended changes to the ordinance.

The committee members include Shallah, City Clerk Roxanne Hutton, Courtney Bauer, Jared Wheeler, and Mayor Steve French.

After meeting at the end of April, the committee came up with a list of recommendations that includes a tier-structured fee scale for permits. The committee suggests $25 for a three-day permit; $50 for 30 days; $250 for six months; and $400 for a calendar year. A $10 application fee would be added to each of those costs and all applications must include a signed release from the property owner. Currently, a permit fee of $250 to be imposed per six-month period is the only option available.

The committee also recommended that vendors not be allowed to park on Madison Avenue in downtown.

Additionally, the committee recommends that local brick-and-mortar businesses be able to reserve two parking spots for vendors at planned special events.

The business would need to fill out an application detailing the event, noting what vendor truck will be attending, and make the request for two parking spots to be blocked off with cones. The vendor must also have a currency city license.

During their previous discussion, council member Jon Wells said he would like to get a definition of “brick-and-mortar” clarified for the ordinance. It was also recommended that clarification be made on whether the calendar year permit would be good for a year from the date it is issued, or if it would be revolving. Hutton noted that all permits currently issued are good for a year from issuance.

These clarifications will be discussed Monday. City Administrator Matt Rehder recommended the council put the issue on the agenda as a round table discussion item. “This way the public is notified and can be present to voice any concerns,” Rehder said.

THE COUNCIL will also hear a presentation about a national fitness campaign grant whose purpose is to install outdoor workout equipment in communities. City staff have been working with a partnership development manager at National Fitness Campaign to potentially bring a project to Iola.

The city intends to submit a non-binding grant application for $50,000 worth of funding from the agency. If awarded, there are two locations that have been vetted by both city staff and the National Fitness Campaign. The first location is on the old Thohoff site immediately adjacent to the Prairie Spirit Trail south of U.S. 54 Highway. The second site is at the northwest corner of Bruner Street and South State Street.

If Iola secures the grant, staff will be back at a future meeting seeking approval to move forward.