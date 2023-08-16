County changes course in ambulance purchase

Iola’s EMS chief asked county commissioners to reconsider its plan for buying a new ambulance.

Commissioners last week agreed to join a waiting list for an available Ford Transit that could be used as an ambulance transfer unit. The vehicle is smaller than a regular ambulance, but it could be available more quickly and at a lower price.

Terry Call, the county’s former EMS director who retired but returned to help the county with zoning and other issues, said it could take years before a full-sized ambulance becomes available because of supply shortages.