County eyes cuts to Bowlus

Allen County commissioners were cool to Mandy Moyer’s pleas that they continue their current funding level for the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, signaling they were interested in reducing their commitment.

Moyer, Bowlus director, made an extensive case Tuesday for the 62-year-old institution, describing it as both a cultural and economic asset for Allen County.

Moyer’s presentation focused on the Bowlus’ role in the community and concerns about how potential changes to county funding could affect programming and operations.

“I’m here because I believe the Bowlus belongs to the people of Allen County and this community, every single one of them,” Moyer told commissioners. “I’m here to make the case that supporting this building is not charity, it’s an investment.”

According to Moyer, the Bowlus has ticket sales recorded from 10 different states and over 60 zip codes.

The discussion comes as commissioners are reviewing county expenditures ahead of budget deliberations. Currently, the county provides nearly $200,000 annually to the Bowlus through a dedicated mill levy. Commissioners indicated they are considering whether a fixed funding amount might be a better alternative.

THROUGHOUT her remarks, Moyer described the Bowlus as far more than a performance venue. Opened more than six decades ago through the vision and generosity of its namesake, Thomas Bowlus, the center hosts student productions, touring performers, community meetings and educational programs for residents across the region.

“When I walk through those doors, I notice things that most people don’t think about,” she said. “Sixty-two years of schoolchildren seeing their first live performance, families making memories, neighbors sitting beside neighbors in the dark, watching something beautiful together.” Commissioners David Lee and Jerry Daniels explain the county’s budget process during Tuesday’s meeting. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

MOYER ALSO detailed the challenges of maintaining the aging facility.

Among recent projects were tuckpointing, masonry sealing and upgrades to the building’s HVAC controls, allowing staff to regulate temperatures in-house rather than relying on outside contractors.

The center also dealt with a major plumbing emergency when a hot-water pipe burst above the recital hall.

“We had water pouring into our performance space,” Moyer said. The repair required workers to cut through the ceiling and replace damaged materials before repainting the entire area.

“These are not wasteful costs,” she said. “They are the price of doing this work with integrity and with an eye to the long term.”

Moyer pointed to several ways the Bowlus supports community organizations beyond the arts. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has used the facility free of charge for training exercises, while CASA was provided free office space during a yearlong remodeling project in the county courthouse.

“The Bowlus gives back quietly, consistently, and without fanfare,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of county support in keeping family programming affordable. The center recently lowered prices for its family series, a move she said was designed to make performances accessible regardless of income level.