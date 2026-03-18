County eyes EMS tax vote

Allen County commissioners are weighing a second attempt at asking voters to approve a sales tax dedicated to emergency medical services. At Tuesday morning’s commission meeting, discussion focused on how to better inform the public after a previous proposal in November 2024 fell short.

Commission Chair David Lee described the concept as a targeted funding source for ambulance services, asking fellow commissioners whether they want to move forward with a measure. “It would go to support the ambulance services — nothing else,” Lee noted.

Commissioners made no mention of potentially lowering property taxes, which in 2024 was part of their campaign to enact a higher sales tax dedicated to EMS.

While no formal decision was made, commissioners agreed that if the proposal returns — potentially on the November ballot — public education will play a larger role than it did previously.

Commissioner Jerry Daniels said the county should explore hiring someone to help communicate accurate information to residents, noting concerns that voters lacked clarity during the last effort. “A lot of people say that all the information wasn’t out there last time,” said Daniels. “If we do it, we would need to do a better job of informing the voters so they can make a decision.”

County Counsel Bob Johnson advised that such an effort would be permissible if it is strictly informational.

Commissioner John Brocker added that time is a actor. “We need to get started right away if we’re going to do it for November,” he said.

Lee said a half-cent sales tax could generate about $1.2 million annually. “With the new state park coming online, now’s the time to take advantage of all those out-of-county shoppers,” he added.

Economic Development Director Camille Lavon said estimates from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks suggest the park could bring significant traffic to the area, with “potentially a quarter million tourists” visiting.

Daniels noted that neighboring counties, including Neosho and Wilson, have successfully implemented similar taxes to fund their EMS services. Ron Holman, right Allen County Courthouse maintenance director, presents bids Tuesday to county commissioners David Lee, left, and Jerry Daniels for the removal of a tree on the southwest corner of the courthouse. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

IN OTHER NEWS, commissioners approved the removal of a large tree at the southwest corner of the courthouse after hearing it has begun damaging surrounding sidewalks. The tree’s root system is causing the sidewalk to heave, creating a safety concern. County Maintenance Director Ron Holman estimated the tree is about 100 years old.

“I hate to see it go,” said Holman, who presented three bids for the project.

The commission accepted the low bid of $1,322 from B&E Services LLC of Elsmore.

Holman plans to return with a bid for sidewalk repairs and said new landscaping, including planting another tree, will likely take place next spring.

EMERGENCY Management Director Jason Trego told commissioners that new cellular modules for storm sirens will be installed this week, but batteries at three sites must also be replaced at an estimated cost of $700 each, which is not covered by grant funding. “I didn’t want to speak for you guys about committing funds to that without at least asking,” Trego said.

Trego also noted the batteries are necessary to keep the sirens operational during power outages. “I don’t think we have much choice,” Daniels said, noting the importance of maintaining the systems.