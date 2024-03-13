 | Wed, Mar 13, 2024
County gets $664K for airport work

Allen County received a grant from the state to construct an additional, parallel taxiway at the airport.

The Allen County Regional Airport will get $664,500 in grant funds for an additional taxiway. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Public Works Director Mitch Garner promised Allen County commissioners he’d have good news to share Tuesday morning, and he delivered. Garner revealed the Allen County Airport will receive an injection of $664,500 from state coffers. The funding will come in two sums. 

“The $57,000 is for the design and drawings,” of a drainage and earthwork project for a parallel taxiway, said Garner.

The second sum of $607,500 will be for the construction of the additional taxiway. “The parallel taxiway will connect the taxiway and the runway. This will help so the pilots don’t have to taxi so far down, or go to the end, just to get off of the runway.” 

