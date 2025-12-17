County hears about business development grant

Allen County commissioners heard about a new grant opportunity Tuesday morning that could bring up to $20,000 in project funding to local small businesses.

Camille Lavon, Thrive Allen County’s economic development director, told commissioners about the Amex Shop Small Grant Program, an initiative from American Express and Main Street America that will soon be available to Allen County businesses. The program will provide an initial $5 million to fund 250 grants of $20,000 each to eligible small business owners across the U.S.

Lavon explained the funding is project-based and does not cover certain operating expenses.

“I did ask if this could potentially cover something like painting a sign, something along those lines,” she said. “They said yes, as long as it’s a project, it could be applicable.”

Two information sessions are planned for businesses interested in applying. The first session was held on Dec. 16, and the second is slated for Jan. 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Thrive’s office.

Lavon noted that businesses unable to attend the sessions will still have access to help.

“If someone can’t make either of these and they want to reach out to me, I will make sure their questions get to the appropriate person on the team and they’ll get the answers,” she said. “If they can’t make this, this should not be a closed door.”

As a follow-up, Thrive Allen County will host open office hours at 9 S. Jefferson Ave., to assist Allen County small businesses with applications or questions.

Grant applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 16. The grant excludes payroll, rent, utilities, debt and personal expenses.

IN OTHER NEWS, Road & Bridge Director Jeremy Hopkins updated commissioners on coordination with the state to install directional signage for Lehigh-Portland State Park.

“They’ve decided to put signs there at 54 highway and State Street, 169 and Minnesota, and then probably 1400 and Montana to route traffic,” Hopkins said, confirming the signs will be paid for and installed by Wildlife and Parks, with county maintenance on signs located in the county right-of-way.

Hopkins also discussed plans to improve roads leading to the state park after the first of the year.

Concerns about equipment and materials were also raised.

Hopkins reported that the county’s crusher has been down for several weeks and rock supplies are running low.

Commissioner David Lee suggested looking into what it would cost to have somebody else crush the rock for the county.

The commission noted that the courthouse will close at noon on Christmas Eve and remain closed Christmas Day and the day after Christmas.