County incentive plan nearer reality
Allen County’s proposed property revitalization incentives plan is closer to being enacted, now that all governing bodies have signed onto the program. The incentive will offer property owners a rebate on property taxes if they increase the value of their land by more than $10,000.
Allen County is one step closer to establishing its Neighborhood Revitalization program, County Appraiser Danielle Louk informed commissioners Tuesday. With both Allen Community College and Crest USD 479 now on board, Louk said all necessary parties have signed on.
The agreement will offer property owners a rebate on property taxes if the property’s evaluation increases by over $10,000. The 10-year plan lets property owners claim 100% of the increased value for six years, then staggers down by 20% to zero after 10 years.
“Most cities in the county already have their own revitalization program, but there was nothing for county residents living outside city limits,” Louk told the Register. “This program will now let them be eligible for those property tax rebates.”
Tim Stauffer, Register managing editor
Tim Stauffer came to The Iola Register in 2018, becoming the fifth generation of his family to work at the small-town newspaper. Tim graduated with honors from the University of Kansas in 2007 and subsequently served for one year as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Seattle, providing GED instruction at Youthcare’s Orion Center. He then served 2.5 years as a Peace Corps volunteer in El Salvador. After his time as a Peace Corps volunteer, Tim received his MA in English Education from New York University, graduating with distinction. He then taught high school English for 5.5 years at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas. While teaching, he completed the Hollyhock Fellowship Program through the Stanford Center to Support Excellence in Teaching. Tim and his wife Violeta have two children.
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.