County looks at landfill’s future

Construction of a new cell at the Allen County Landfill is about 20% complete, according to an engineer overseeing the project.

Jared Brooks, an engineer with Schwab Eaton of Manhattan, gave county commissioners a report on the construction project, and also discussed options for future cells as well as other landfill issues.

The work on the new cell is a month or two behind schedule because of a late start and inclement weather, Brooks said. However, the contractor has 365 days to complete the project and is expected to be finished by March 2024.