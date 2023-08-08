 | Tue, Aug 08, 2023
County looks at landfill’s future

Construction of a new cell at the Allen County Landfill about a fifth of the way complete. Engineers spelled out Tuesday concerns they have about adding other cells — namely, the lack of clay on site.

August 8, 2023 - 2:25 PM

Work continues on what will be a new cell at the Allen County Landfill. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Construction of a new cell at the Allen County Landfill is about 20% complete, according to an engineer overseeing the project.

Jared Brooks, an engineer with Schwab Eaton of Manhattan, gave county commissioners a report on the construction project, and also discussed options for future cells as well as other landfill issues.

The work on the new cell is a month or two behind schedule because of a late start and inclement weather, Brooks said. However, the contractor has 365 days to complete the project and is expected to be finished by March 2024.

