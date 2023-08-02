 | Wed, Aug 02, 2023
County: New ambulance will be hard to get

Allen County commissioners discussed the difficulty in buying a new ambulance, largely because of the wait before one would be available. The Commission discussed their options at Tuesday's regular meeting.

By

Local News

August 2, 2023 - 3:02 PM

Buying a new ambulance isn’t going to be a simple process, Allen County commissioners learned this week.

That’s because supply chain issues have made for a lengthy wait to receive the units, Terry Call told them. He retired as the county’s EMS and zoning director, but returned part-time to handle zoning issues.

Call researched ambulance options after Michael Burnett, Iola’s EMS director, gave a report about equipment needs a couple of weeks ago. Under the terms of a new contract between the city and county, commissioners agreed to provide ambulances and associated equipment. 

