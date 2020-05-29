Menu Search Log in

County reaffirms plans to reopen

In a special meeting Thursday, Allen County commissioners reaffirmed their intentions to recommend measures, but not mandate them, as businesses reopen amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All businesses that were previously closed may now reopen.

May 29, 2020 - 4:31 PM

Allen County commissioners, from foreground, Bruce Symes, Bill King and Jerry Daniels meet Thursday. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Allen County commissioners held a special meeting Thursday afternoon to officially reopen the county.

The meeting followed Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision to change the “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas” from a state-wide mandate to a series of recommendations.

This shifted authority regarding COVID-19 regulations from the state to individual counties, leaving decisions to local health and county officials.

