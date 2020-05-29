County reaffirms plans to reopen

Allen County commissioners held a special meeting Thursday afternoon to officially reopen the county.
The meeting followed Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision to change the “Ad Astra: Plan to Reopen Kansas” from a state-wide mandate to a series of recommendations.
This shifted authority regarding COVID-19 regulations from the state to individual counties, leaving decisions to local health and county officials.
