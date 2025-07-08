County talks Elsmore celebration, road maintenance

The annual Elsmore Days celebration will return this year with the help of a donation from the Allen County Commission. Commissioners approved a $1,500 funding request Tuesday morning for the event, sponsored by the Elsmore Ruritan Club.

Bill Fewins, president of the Elsmore Ruritan Club, requested the funding support for the 57th annual Elsmore Days, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13. The event includes a parade, pulled pork dinner, concessions, games for children, bingo, and a free bean feed. “This money, if you’re able to help, would help us with purchasing food items for the pulled pork dinner and prizes for children’s games,” Fewins explained.

Fewins noted the county’s past support and thanked commissioners for their $1,500 donation last year, which he said was critical for the small community organization. The commission quickly approved a motion for another $1,500 this year to support the event.

COMMISSIONERS also approved the purchase of two new recliners from Westco Furniture for the ambulance station in Humboldt, following a request from Allen County EMS Director Michael Burnett. The recliners will cost $1,199.99 in total. The last furniture purchase for the station was in 2020, and County Clerk Shannon Patterson confirmed funds are available in the ambulance’s fund.

“Looking ahead, I do want to try to purchase a couple of ventilators,” added Burnett. He noted that one ventilator broke last year and could not be repaired. “I’m going to ballpark the cost of two new ventilators will be around $9,000,” he said. He noted that he would return to the commission in a couple weeks with a formal request.

A BRIEF discussion focused on the county’s road maintenance and paving plans. Resident Arlyn Briggs questioned whether funds were available to carry out recommendations from the recently formed road committee.

Commissioner David Lee clarified that multiple road projects are currently underway. “We just spent $800,000 to overlay the old highway north of town,” said Lee. “Next week they’re going to start working on West Virginia Road, west of Mildred.”

Road & Bridge Director Jeremy Hopkins added crews are currently working on Piqua Hill.

“They’re at 600 Road now,” he said. “We’ll get that first mile done and then move onto the second mile.”

Road crews are reclaiming the road, meaning they are tearing it apart and putting it back together to prepare it for chipsealing.

Hopkins told the commission the department’s new mower max machine should arrive this week. The equipment is a wide-area mower that is used to clear ditches along streets and roads.

BRIGGS also urged commissioners to publish meeting agendas with all supporting documents in advance — suggesting a Friday afternoon deadline similar to Johnson County’s practice. He argued that early access would give citizens more opportunity to review issues before meetings.

Commissioners adjourned the meeting, reminding those present that next week’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m.