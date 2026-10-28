County taps brakes on security system
County leaders still have questions about a proposed security upgrade for county facilities before they commit funding. Commissioners also heard about Humboldt’s road maintenance plans.
Allen County commissioners want more information about a security notification system before committing $5,900 to improve emergency response to county buildings.
After briefing commissioners on Oct. 6 about Emergent Three’s system, Emergency Management Director Jason Trego returned with more information about the company’s proposal that would allow employees to alert colleagues and first responders to emergencies with the push of a button.
Commissioners agreed employee safety is important but questioned the county’s current security system costs, the proposed system’s capabilities and whether other counties are using it.
Sarah Haney
Sarah joined the Register in November 2023. With 13 years of experience in journalism, she is a 2009 graduate of Cottey College, in Nevada, Mo with a degree in English. Upon graduating, she began her career in journalism at her hometown paper in 2010. Over the next 13 years (and a brief hiatus to Fayetteville, Ark.), she worked her way up to the position of editor and enjoyed the connections she built within her community. Sarah is a member of Rotary Club International and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She enjoys reading, listening to her vinyl records, and spending time with family and friends.
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