Crest construction nears conclusion

Construction of Crest High School’s new auxiliary gymnasium is nearing completion, with officials hopeful the facility will be ready for use by the time students return to classes in January.

The gymnasium is part of a larger renovation of the Crest school complex, including new and remodeled classrooms and a more secure front entrance, as well as a reshaped parking lot.

School officials hope to have a concession area near the new gymnasium finished in time for Crest’s first home basketball game of the season Dec. 19.