 | Tue, Dec 02, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Crest construction nears conclusion

Crews hope to have a new auxiliary gymnasium ready for use by the start of classes in January at Crest High School.

Local News

December 2, 2025 - 1:33 PM

Crest USD 479 Superintendent of Schools Shane Walter look over wooden panels soon to be installed on the new auxiliary gymnasium floor at the high school. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Construction of Crest High School’s new auxiliary gymnasium is nearing completion, with officials hopeful the facility will be ready for use by the time students return to classes in January.

The gymnasium is part of a larger renovation of the Crest school complex, including new and remodeled classrooms and a more secure front entrance, as well as a reshaped parking lot.

School officials hope to have a concession area near the new gymnasium finished in time for Crest’s first home basketball game of the season Dec. 19.

Workers with Lloyd Builders work on the entrance to a new auxiliary gymnasium at Crest High School Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Construction is nearing completion of a new auxiliary gymnasium at Crest High School. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Work is nearly complete for the concession area at Crest High School, one of many amenities included in construction of a new auxiliary gymnasium. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
3 photos
Related
August 21, 2025
September 25, 2023
September 20, 2023
August 25, 2023
Most Popular