Crest grads celebrate success

COLONY — The Crest High School Class of 2024 is one of the school’s most accomplished senior classes, Principal Travis Hermreck announced at Saturday’s graduation ceremony in Colony.

The 19-member class has an average grade point average of 3.5, and nearly 80% of the class had a 3.0 or higher GPA. A third will go on to compete at college in basketball, baseball, volleyball, track and rodeo.

“What’s most impressive about this class is, as a whole, they’re one of the most caring, empathetic and giving classes I can remember,” Hermreck said. “Their selflessness is something of a modern anomaly. I truly believe that in their hearts they want to make the world a better place, not just for them but for everybody. Class of 2024, you represent the ideal model of what we want the Crest product to be.”

Logan Kistner was recognized as class salutatorian, and LilianaRose Blaufuss, as valedictorian. Each received a commemorative medal. Blaufuss addressed the class, first thanking administrators, staff and parents, and then turning her attention to her classmates.

“Be proud of what you’e done, for the mistakes you made, the lessons you learned and the people you’ve become,” she said.

Crest seniors enter graduation. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Salutatorian Logan Kistner. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register 5 photos

“We’re facing new challenges and a whole new world that is unknown to us. Remember it is OK to not know where to go and what to do. It is part of life, part of learning and part of growth.

“Take on life like it’s another challenge and at the end of the day, you’re going to win. We have all reached this moment through dedication and ambition. Take these attributes with you as you take these next steps.

“As (Superintendent Shane) Walter has said, we showed up. We did the work.”