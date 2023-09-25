Crest residents get opportunity to look over school bond proposal

KINCAID — Christin Fuller, mayor of Kincaid, attended a Community Information meeting on Saturday morning in the gym of a building that once served as a Crest school building.

She came to see site plans for a proposed $5.95 million bond issue that would build a storm shelter with new classrooms, add a second gymnasium, reconfigure the front entrance with better accessibility, and make other improvements to the 64-year-old building.

“I’m a big supporter of the project,” Fuller said.