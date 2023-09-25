 | Mon, Sep 25, 2023
Crest residents get opportunity to look over school bond proposal

Crest USD 479 residents were able to discuss with board members a proposed $5.95 million bond proposal to renovate the school building, add new classrooms and and auxiliary gymnasium and reconfiger the school's entrance. Other community discussions are planned for Wednesday in Lone Elm and on Oct. 14 in Colony.

September 25, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Crest USD 479 school board member Nathan Beckmon, at right, speaks with Roy and Honey Whitcomb, from left, and Christin Fuller at a community information meeting held Saturday at the Kincaid Community Center regarding an upcoming $5.95 million bond vote. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

KINCAID — Christin Fuller, mayor of Kincaid, attended a Community Information meeting on Saturday morning in the gym of a building that once served as a Crest school building.

She came to see site plans for a proposed $5.95 million bond issue that would build a storm shelter with new classrooms, add a second gymnasium, reconfigure the front entrance with better accessibility, and make other improvements to the 64-year-old building.  

“I’m a big supporter of the project,” Fuller said. 

