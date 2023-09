COLONY — Lunch begins at 10:50 a.m. at Crest schools, with the youngest students filing into the small cafeteria to find a seat and enjoy their meal.

Lunchtime is divided into four sessions. The second group of students are just a little older and, therefore, larger in size. The third group, middle school students, fill the room.

The final lunch session serves high schoolers. The cafeteria isn’t big enough for all of them, so seniors gather in a separate classroom.