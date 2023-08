Youngsters interested in joining the Cub Scouts are invited to a pair of upcoming events to give them a taste of what Scouting is all about.

A swim party and barbecue is planned for 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Iola Municipal Pool at Riverside Park.

Several Cub Scouts will be there to talk about some of their planned activities for the coming year, from day trips and camping stays, to Pinewood Derby model car race, and Raingutter Regatta.