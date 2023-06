Iola City Council members have heard an earful on a pair of touchy topics in recent days: The metal grates that cross U.S. 54 near “Casey’s Curve” and dog owners who do not clean up after their animals.

Both subjects were brought before Monday’s City Council members.

Councilman Nich Lohman and Councilwoman Kim Peterson both said they’ve heard from residents upset about dog feces left behind on public rights-of-way, such as Highland Cemetery.