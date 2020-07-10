Menu Search Log in

Daniels: We can always do better

Jerry Daniels touts his 22 years in law enforcement as he vies to become Allen County's next sheriff. Daniels would relinquish his seat on the Allen County Commission if elected.

July 10, 2020 - 3:20 PM

Jerry Daniels

Though currently serving as an Allen County commissioner, Jerry Daniels wants the opportunity to lead the Sheriff’s Department.

If elected, his undersheriff would be Jared Froggate, currently of the Iola Police Department.

Daniels has been in law enforcement for 22 years at multiple levels, including serving as a state trooper. He was also in the National Guard for 20 years.

