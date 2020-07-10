Daniels: We can always do better

Though currently serving as an Allen County commissioner, Jerry Daniels wants the opportunity to lead the Sheriff’s Department.
If elected, his undersheriff would be Jared Froggate, currently of the Iola Police Department.
Daniels has been in law enforcement for 22 years at multiple levels, including serving as a state trooper. He was also in the National Guard for 20 years.
