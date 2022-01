Rockey Meo

A developer who has restored old businesses elsewhere in the state hopes to do the same for the old Iola Nursing Center facility.

Rocky Meo of Meo Development Co. LLP, De Soto, has applied for a zoning variance that would allow him to convert the former nursing home and residential care center at 1336 N. Walnut St. into an apartment complex.

Meo envisions a 46-unit complex, filled with one- and two-bedroom apartments.