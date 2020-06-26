Devil do-gooders

Life has recently thrown ACC student-athletes Eduardo Tavares, David Almeida and Tiago Troyano Pereverziev de Abreu quite a curveball.

The three soccer players, all hailing from Brazil, cannot return to their home country due to concerns over COVID-19, especially as Brazil is currently experiencing one of the worst virus outbreaks in the world.

The problem isn’t getting to Brazil, however, but being able to return to the U.S. for the fall semester.