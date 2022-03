After voting to condemn, demolish and remove four of a possible five local properties, Iola Council members wondered at their meeting Monday night if there might be a better way to address Iola’s deteriorating housing stock.

“Is there a way we could be proactive instead of reactive?” Councilman Nich Lohman asked.

In reviewing that one home’s utilities had been disconnected since 1988, Councilman Josiah D’Albini remarked, “That’s longer than I’ve been alive.”