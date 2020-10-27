District eyes wish list for new elementary school

Construction of a new elementary school could include up to $1 million on “wish list” items, if the process goes smoothly enough to result in cost savings.

USD 257 board members on Monday approved construction bids of up to $26.1 million for the new school at Monroe and Kentucky streets. That’s the “guaranteed maximum price” for the project and is under budget, representatives of SJCF Architecture of Wichita and Coonrod, the general construction manager, told the board.

They also outlined 19 alternatives that could be added as the project moves forward. They include such things as enclosed upper cabinets in classrooms, a walking trail extension, wider sidewalks, an outdoor basketball court, upgraded lighting in some areas, additional parking bays and a multipurpose area that could be used for an afterschool program or other groups.