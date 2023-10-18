Downtown mural prep work continues

The west wall at Ele Nails in downtown Iola soon will sport a new mural. Photo by Tim Stauffer

The Ele Nails building at 1 E. Madison is getting a revamp in preparation for the Iola Chamber of Commerce’s third mural, which will be painted on the building’s west wall. “We figured with the new mural coming, we might as well get the whole thing painted,” building owner Terry Sparks told the Register. Sparks said the goal is to replicate the original appearance as closely as possible. He’s also exploring whether or not the metal facade on the north side of the building can be removed.

Workers Keith Keller and Willie Loveberry were making quick progress Tuesday afternoon. And while Sparks isn’t sure what exactly local artists Max and Candice Grundy have in mind for a design, he’s eager to see the mural take shape. “We’re happy to let their creativity run wild. It’s a great idea. I think our town is doing really well.”

The Chamber’s downtown mural project was boosted last month by a $30,000 grant from T-Mobile. The fourth mural — the last one planned at this point — will be at Fillmore Coffeehouse & Plant Cafe.