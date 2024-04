Humboldt High School athletes worked with throngs of youngsters on the basics of track and field events Wednesday at the USD 258 Sports Complex. Humboldt Elementary School students from kindergarten through second grade were hosted by the high school track team, under the guidance of head coach Eric Carlson. The track team will host Humboldt Elementary third- through fifth-graders on April 24.

Brecken Gean tests her long jump abilities. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Jordan Vanderpool is shown the proper form for throwing a discus from high-schooler Gunnar Stone. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 3 photos