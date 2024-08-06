Election: Maness wins sheriff’s race; Brocker advances to general election for commission seat

Anthony Maness appears to have pulled off an upset, defeating Sheriff Bryan Murphy with nearly 55% of the votes in the Republican primary.
The tally of today’s votes plus advance votes give Maness the edge, with 937 votes to Murphy’s 778.
The winner of the race is likely to win the seat as no Democrat or Independent has filed.
Meanwhile, John Brocker will win the Republican nod for the County Commission District 3 race. He leads Nickolas Kinder by a vote of 346 to 139. The winner will face Independent Jon Wells in the general election Nov. 5.
A total of 1,964 votes were cast, with 441 advance ballots; a total of 1,729 votes were cast on the Republican side.
In District 12 for the Kansas Senate, incumbent Caryn Tyson easily won Allen County by a vote of 1,078 (64.24%) to challenger Stetson Kern’s 600. State results show Tyson won 69% of the vote at the district level. No Democrat has filed for the general election, so it’s likely Tyson will keep her seat.
Voters also will pick candidates for the 2nd Congressional District. In a crowded Republican field, Derek Schmidt won both Allen County and the district, winning 62% in the county and 52% of the district with a few precincts left to report. The next closest challengers, Jeff Khars and Shawn Tiffany, are nearly tied at 19% each at the district level.
It’s a close race on the Democratic side, with Nancy Boyda winning nearly 59% of Allen County’s advance votes (129 to 91) but neck-and-neck with Matt Kleinmann at the district level with Boyda at 51% with 893 out of 1,070 precincts reporting.
Mail-in ballots will still be counted if they were postmarked by today and arrive at the county clerk’s office by Friday. Provisional ballots will be counted during the canvass. Typically, those account for a small number of votes.
Results are unofficial until commissioners certify the election. The canvass is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
