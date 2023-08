COLONY — Sydney Stephans has wanted to be a first responder since she was 3 — and she has the scar to prove it.

She’s the daughter of Paul and Cathy Stephans of Colony; Paul is assistant fire chief for the Colony fire department. He was called away one night when Sydney was just a toddler. She tried to follow him, fell and cut her forehead.

“I knew that it must be an important thing,” she recalled.