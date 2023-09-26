Enrollment down for Iola schools

The opening of a new Iola Elementary School last year brought a surprising bump in enrollment numbers, so administrators were curious to see if that trend might continue.

It turned out to be a one-time boost.

This year, enrollment returned to a more traditional trend: For the past 35 years, the Iola district lost an average of about 25 students each year. That’s likely true this year as well, with preliminary estimates indicating the district could lose anywhere from 15 to 26 students.