 | Tue, Sep 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Enrollment down for Iola schools

Declining student numbers in Iola's schools means Iola High School students will begin competing in Class 3A in all sports starting next season. The school for the past few years had competed in Class 4A in everything except football.

By

Local News

September 26, 2023 - 3:29 PM

Iola USD 257 Board of Education member Dan Willis, left, and Superintendent of Schools Stacey Fager listen to reports at Monday’s school board meeting. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The opening of a new Iola Elementary School last year brought a surprising bump in enrollment numbers, so administrators were curious to see if that trend might continue. 

It turned out to be a one-time boost.

This year, enrollment returned to a more traditional trend: For the past 35 years, the Iola district lost an average of about 25 students each year. That’s likely true this year as well, with preliminary estimates indicating the district could lose anywhere from 15 to 26 students.

Related
September 28, 2022
September 27, 2022
October 11, 2018
September 29, 2012
Most Popular