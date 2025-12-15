 | Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Explosive device removed from Iola neighborhood

Technicians removed a suspected chemical reaction bomb from a ditch along North Cottonwood Street after authorities were alerted to the device's location. A suspect remains at large.

Local News

December 15, 2025 - 1:58 PM

Kansas Highway Patrol technicians work to remove a suspected chemical reaction bomb from the intersection of Cottonwood and Buchanan streets Sunday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A suspect remained at large Monday after officers discovered what they described as a possible chemical reaction bomb near the intersection of Cottonwood and Buchanan Streets Sunday afternoon.

Iola Police Chief Jared Warner said in a press release that officers were provided information about the device, which they found in a ditch along Cottonwood.

Officers seal off the intersection of Cottonwood and Buchanan streets Sunday.Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Officers contacted the Kansas Highway Patrol bomb technicians, who sealed off traffic in both directions for several hours as they successfully removed the device without incident.

After the device was removed, further investigation led to the execution of a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cottonwood Street.

A suspect was identified, Warner said.

Information about the incident will be forwarded to the Allen County Attorney’s office, where officers are requesting a charge of cirminal use of an explosive.

The suspect’s name has not been announced.

