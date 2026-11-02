Fall’s beauty

Published: November 2, 2026
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Area resident snaps spectacular fall photo near Elsmore.
Allen Geary of Colony snapped this gorgeous photo of southeast Kansas’s stunning fall foliage en route to Bourbon County State Fishing Lake east of Elsmore last week.
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