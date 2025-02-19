Farming a family affair

Editor’s note: In recognition of National FFA Week, the Register’s Sarah Haney interviewed students from Iola, Humboldt, Marmaton Valley and Crest schools.

HUMBOLDT — “My uncle owns a beef farm, so I’ve always been interested in the cattle side of things,” said Humboldt junior Layne Ellison. Because of this, joining FFA seemed only natural.

His first year in FFA, he took animal science. Learning to weld at a young age — Ellison estimates he was only 10 — has also proven beneficial for his involvement in the program. Upon entering high school and realizing there was a welding class, he quickly began competing in welding.

Ellison currently serves as his chapter’s vice-president. He had previously served as a Greenhand Officer in ninth grade.

“These are separate officer positions from the upperclassmen,” he explained. His sophomore year, he served as the chapter’s reporter.

As far as competitions, Ellison primarily competes in livestock judging and welding.

“We all did alright in the welding competition at Neosho last year,” he added. In welding, every member gets their own individual score and then they are ranked as a team as well.

There are many aspects of FFA that Ellison enjoys, from the camaraderie to the learning experiences. “My favorite thing about FFA is the amount of opportunities it provides you,” he said.

Following graduation, Ellison hopes to take over his uncle’s beef farm and eventually start his own plumbing business.

Ellison says he hopes incoming freshmen are aware of the advantages that FFA can present them.

“There’s a lot of things you can do in FFA,” he said. “There’s more than cattle judging or plants. There is welding, public speaking, and many other things. There’s a lot of opportunities for kids to get involved.”