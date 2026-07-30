Faulty elevator could jeopardize Bourbon County courts

FORT SCOTT — An out-of-service elevator could jeopardize criminal cases and jury trials in Bourbon County, a judge told county commissioners this week.

Judge Amy Harth, chief judge of the 6th Judicial District, told the Bourbon County Commission the elevator has been out of service since mid-June, the Bourbon County Monitor reported.

Harth said email records indicated elevator problems at the Bourbon County Courthouse date back to 2023, and that the courthouse has been “really down” since mid-June, the Monitor reported.

Time is of the essence to get the elevator repaired, the Monitor noted, because of a pending criminal case in which a defendant is charged with aggravated kidnapping is scheduled for Aug. 31. Summonses must be sent to potential jurors by Aug. 10, giving the county roughly two weeks to resolve the problem.

The case has been continued once already, the Monitor reported, and may have to be continued again if the elevator is not repaired in time, because the county cannot guarantee jurors could reach the third-floor courtroom.

Harth explained that the state’s speedy-trial statute does not pause for building maintenance problems, so any delays would count against the state, not the defendant.

“If these people run out of time, these cases will have to be dismissed,” Harth said.

The Monitor reviewed emails surrounding the elevator issues, noting the county had declared the elevator repaired on July 14, the same day an employee was trapped inside, forcing a call to the fire department.

County Attorney James Crux raised a similar alarm in a July 2 email to the county’s elevator vendor, the Monitor reported, writing that the outage was disrupting his own office’s operations and warning of “potential civil liability for failing to comply with the ADA.”

Commissioner David Beerbower will coordinate with the courts and the county’s executive assistant. He said he has been pursuing a backup plan, including reaching out to the Fort Scott postmaster to lease a third-floor courtroom space at the post office as a temporary venue.

The issues extend beyond criminal trials, the Monitor noted, because the sheriff’s office must move inmates within the building, and courthouse employees must use the stairs all of the time, putting a strain on some.