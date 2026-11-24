Finding his footing as a Mustang
Jaeden Berich has found a new home as a Mustang, but the sky is the limit.
Iola High School junior Jaeden Berich arrived on Wichita State University’s campus Monday, Nov. 9, to be recognized as a Shocker Honors Scholar. He joined over 280 students from across the state to receive the award, given to top-performing high school juniors. Students are selected based on class rank, GPA, and overall academic achievement.
It’s just the latest feather in the cap of a student who, a few years ago, hated school with almost every fiber of his being. Jaeden and his family were living in Waycross, Georgia. His parents had to drag him out of bed almost every day. To put it plainly, things just weren’t working out.
So his parents, Heather and Jonathan Boland, threw a dart on the map — literally — and moved their family of five to Iola. That was two years ago, and they haven’t looked back.
Tim Stauffer, Register managing editor
Tim Stauffer came to The Iola Register in 2018, becoming the fifth generation of his family to work at the small-town newspaper. Tim graduated with honors from the University of Kansas in 2007 and subsequently served for one year as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Seattle, providing GED instruction at Youthcare’s Orion Center. He then served 2.5 years as a Peace Corps volunteer in El Salvador. After his time as a Peace Corps volunteer, Tim received his MA in English Education from New York University, graduating with distinction. He then taught high school English for 5.5 years at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas. While teaching, he completed the Hollyhock Fellowship Program through the Stanford Center to Support Excellence in Teaching. Tim and his wife Violeta have two children.
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