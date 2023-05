The latest addition to the Iola Fire Department fleet, a 2017 Skeeter Ford Commercial 4×4 brush truck, is almost ready for service.

Iola Fire Chief Corey Isbell brought the vehicle to Monday’s Iola City Council meeting for a quick show-and-tell session about the truck.

The city purchased the unit in March for $279,000, just days after learning about its availability from Brindlee Mountain, a buyer and seller of used fire equipment.