City officials are doing a little outside-the-box thinking to address an ongoing staffing shortage within the Iola Fire Department.

Iola Fire Chief Corey Isbell attended Monday’s City Council meeting to speak about an upcoming Firefighter/EMT Academy, which kicks off Aug. 21.

The eight-week academy will train applicants on the basics of becoming a firefighter or emergency medical technician, as well as how to handle hazardous materials.