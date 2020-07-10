‘Fishing’ hobby pulls in pair

Derek Johnson tosses his line into Elm Creek, eager to catch whatever may be hiding below. The water is calm, the level low.
He stands on top of the dam and slowly pulls in the line. It drags, and for a moment he feels a rush of anticipation.
Maybe he’s got something.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives