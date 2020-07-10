Menu Search Log in

‘Fishing’ hobby pulls in pair

Derek Johnson and Andrew Bauer have found a novel way to seek hidden treasures: by using magnets. Think metal detecting, but in the water.

By

Local News

July 10, 2020 - 3:29 PM

Derek Johnson, left, and Andrew Bauer pull up nylon ropes with magnets at Elm Creek on Thursday. They use the equipment for magnet fishing, which is like metal detecting in the water.

Derek Johnson tosses his line into Elm Creek, eager to catch whatever may be hiding below. The water is calm, the level low. 

He stands on top of the dam and slowly pulls in the line. It drags, and for a moment he feels a rush of anticipation. 

Maybe he’s got something.

Related
July 1, 2020
May 12, 2020
April 14, 2020
March 10, 2020
Trending