Food giveaway is Monday

The Department for Children and Families along with its community partners is distributing food to Kansans as part of the disaster household distribution program.
In Iola, food packages will be distributed from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Wesley United Methodist Church parking lot. Recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles for the drive-thru distribution.
The program is triggered when a national emergency is declared.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives