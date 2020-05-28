Menu Search Log in

Food giveaway is Monday

Families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can receive food Monday at Wesley United Methodist Church. The giveaway is part of the state's disaster food assistance program.

Local News

May 28, 2020 - 10:11 AM

The Department for Children and Families along with its community partners is distributing food to Kansans as part of the disaster household distribution program. 

In Iola, food packages will be distributed from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Wesley United Methodist Church parking lot. Recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles for the drive-thru distribution.

The program is triggered when a national emergency is declared.

