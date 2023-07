Tanner Porter

Tanner Porter, a former Allen County sheriff’s deputy, will be arraigned in September to face a charge of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Porter, of Moran, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in front of Montgomery County Judge Jeffrey Gettler, who was assigned to hear the case.

Gettler scheduled an arraignment hearing at 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 6.