Former Iolan faces drug and gun charges

Tomlinson, who now lives in Garnett, faces charges in both Anderson and Miami counties.

Local News

April 20, 2023 - 4:41 PM

OSAWATOMIE — An undercover investigation led to the arrest Wednesday of former Iolan Garrett Tomlinson on several drug and weapon charges. 

The Osawatomie Police Department announced in a press release that Tomlinson, 27, was taken into custody during a traffic stop Wednesday, following a multi-jurisdictional undercover operation that started in early March.

According to the press release, officers recovered approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of marijuana and a semi-automatic .300 AAC Blackout forward.

