Former Iolan faces drug and gun charges

OSAWATOMIE — An undercover investigation led to the arrest Wednesday of former Iolan Garrett Tomlinson on several drug and weapon charges.

The Osawatomie Police Department announced in a press release that Tomlinson, 27, was taken into custody during a traffic stop Wednesday, following a multi-jurisdictional undercover operation that started in early March.

According to the press release, officers recovered approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of marijuana and a semi-automatic .300 AAC Blackout forward.