 | Tue, Nov 02, 2021
Former Iolan to address Veterans Day ceremony

Tyner Apt-Hill is a major in the U.S. Air Force. She will speak at 11 a.m. Saturday on the downtown square.

By

Local News

November 2, 2021 - 10:13 AM

Tyner Apt-Hill will be the featured speaker at Saturday's Veterans Day recognition.

Maj. Tyner Apt-Hill, who went from the halls of Iola High School to the U.S. Air Force Academy, will deliver the keynote address during Saturday’s Veterans Day ceremony in downtown Iola.

Apt-Hill, currently a student at Command and General Staff Officer College at Fort Leavenworth, earned her commission from the Academy in May 2010, where she earned the rank of Second Lieutenant.

Since then, she’s spent the entirety of her active duty as a logistics readiness officer, and was promoted to First Lieutenant in May 2012, Captain in May 2014 and Major in January 2020.

