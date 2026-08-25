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Former mayor, educator dies at 88

Iolan Bill Shirley dies Sunday at the age of 88. Following a 22-year career in the Army, Shirley also served as a long-time educator, as well as a city commissioner and Iola mayor.

Local News

August 25, 2026 - 2:06 PM

Former Iola Mayor Bill Shirley speaks at the 2025 Memorial Day service in Iola. Register file photo

Iolan Bill Shirley, whose career spanned from the Army to Iola City Hall, died Sunday, Aug. 23, at the age of 88.

Shirley’s death was announced via his family on social media.

He had entered hospice care at Allen County Regional Hospital on Friday.

Shirley’s professional career split in three parts.

The first was 22 years in the Army; then 22 years in education, as both a teacher and school administrator; and finally 12 years as either mayor or commissioner for the City of Iola.

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