Foundation off to the races with Match Month
A Match Month challenge at Your Community Foundation could unlock a $100,000 contribution from the Patterson Family Foundation.
Your Community Foundation’s Elaina Stiffler is gearing up for another busy Match Month. Everyone else may think November is all about Thanksgiving and cooler weather. But Stiffler is laser-focused on her goal: raising $200,000 in donations by Nov. 30 to help support local nonprofits.
Doing so will unlock a $100,000 match from the Patterson Family Foundation, a huge boost to both the foundation and the organizations it assists.
There’s something new this year, too. For every dollar a nonprofit fund receives, 50% goes to its permanent endowment to build longterm stability. The other 50% is cash the nonprofit can use immediately.
Tim Stauffer, Register managing editor
Tim Stauffer came to The Iola Register in 2018, becoming the fifth generation of his family to work at the small-town newspaper. Tim graduated with honors from the University of Kansas in 2007 and subsequently served for one year as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Seattle, providing GED instruction at Youthcare’s Orion Center. He then served 2.5 years as a Peace Corps volunteer in El Salvador. After his time as a Peace Corps volunteer, Tim received his MA in English Education from New York University, graduating with distinction. He then taught high school English for 5.5 years at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas. While teaching, he completed the Hollyhock Fellowship Program through the Stanford Center to Support Excellence in Teaching. Tim and his wife Violeta have two children.
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