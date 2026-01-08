GoodLife keeps day center open

GoodLife Innovations had some good news for its clients in the Iola area to wrap up 2025.

The organization that provides community-based support for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities, will keep its day center open.

The news comes after the company had announced in September it would close the day center by year’s end.

But after continued discussions with its clients, GoodLife decided the best course of action would be to keep things running as is.

“We’ve had clients involved in that program for a long time,” said Lauren Vohland, executive director. “We received such good feedback from our clients that they wanted to keep the program, and that they’d stay if we kept it.”

A further review of the budget convinced company officials they could keep the day service in Iola.

The Iola site serves eight clients.

On top of the day services at the Allen County site at 201 West St. in Iola — it was formerly the long-time site of The Family Physicians under Drs. Glen Singer and Brian Wolfe — GoodLife also offers shared living services locally.

Shared living pairs clients with professional family teachers, parents and guardians in a private home atmosphere instead of residing in a group home.

Vohland noted that keeping the day service in place also boosts the GoodLife employees as well as the clients.

“Having more services helps support the people who provide that support for the individuals, their families, their professional families and the staff,” Vohland said. “We’re happy to be able to keep those.”