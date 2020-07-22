Grant funding nearly ready

Following the application by several local businesses for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) funds, commissioners approved moving forward with disbursement.
The county was recently awarded $132,000 from the Kansas Department of Commerce to help with COVID-19 relief, in particular, to help small businesses retain workers.
A second round for additional businesses to apply for CDBG-CV funds will also begin immediately, agreed commissioners.
