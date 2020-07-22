Menu Search Log in

Grant funding nearly ready

Some Allen County businesses are eligible for up to $7,500 in relief funds in grants. Thrive Allen County is helping administer the Community Development Block Grant program.

By

Local News

July 22, 2020 - 10:52 AM

Thrive Allen County CEO Lisse Regehr discusses with commissioners the details of how local businesses can receive funds through a recent CDBG-CV grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Following the application by several local businesses for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) funds, commissioners approved moving forward with disbursement.

The county was recently awarded $132,000 from the Kansas Department of Commerce to help with COVID-19 relief, in particular, to help small businesses retain workers.

A second round for additional businesses to apply for CDBG-CV funds will also begin immediately, agreed commissioners.

