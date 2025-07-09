 | Wed, Jul 09, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Grant open for small businesses

A Backing Small Business Grant allows entrepreneurs to apply for up to $10,000 in grants.

By

Local News

July 9, 2025 - 1:28 PM

Small businesses in Allen County and across the country have a new opportunity to grow through the Backing Small Businesses Grant, a program supported by American Express and Main Street America.

This summer, the program will award 400 grants of $10,000 each to independently owned small businesses that are vital to their local downtowns and commercial districts. The application window opens  Tuesday, July 16 at 9 a.m. and closes on Wednesday, July 31 at 11:59 p.m.

ELIGIBLE businesses must:

• Be independently owned

• Have fewer than 20 employees

• Operate a physical storefront in a downtown or commercial district

• Have been in operation since at least Jan. 1

THE GRANT aims to support small businesses that are overcoming economic hardship, pursuing sustainable growth, and delivering a positive impact in their communities. 

Projects proposed in the application must be achievable by using just the $10,000 grant and should be completed by the end of 2025. 

A final grant report will be required from recipients.

To help local entrepreneurs navigate the application process, Thrive Allen County is offering free support:

• In-person sessions are July 23 and July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 9 S. Jefferson Ave., Iola

• A virtual Zoom session is July 24 at 5 p.m.

For more information or to join the virtual meeting, call 620-365-8128.

In addition to the $10,000 grants, the program will later offer a select group of 25 recipients a chance to receive a $30,000 Enhancement Grant to fund transformative projects. To be eligible, businesses must successfully complete their initial $10,000 project and submit a proposal through their final grant report. 

Businesses that have previously received an Enhancement Grant will not be eligible again. 

Related
June 27, 2024
October 13, 2021
September 16, 2020
June 17, 2020
Most Popular