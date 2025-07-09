Grant open for small businesses

Small businesses in Allen County and across the country have a new opportunity to grow through the Backing Small Businesses Grant, a program supported by American Express and Main Street America.

This summer, the program will award 400 grants of $10,000 each to independently owned small businesses that are vital to their local downtowns and commercial districts. The application window opens Tuesday, July 16 at 9 a.m. and closes on Wednesday, July 31 at 11:59 p.m.

ELIGIBLE businesses must:

• Be independently owned

• Have fewer than 20 employees

• Operate a physical storefront in a downtown or commercial district

• Have been in operation since at least Jan. 1

THE GRANT aims to support small businesses that are overcoming economic hardship, pursuing sustainable growth, and delivering a positive impact in their communities.

Projects proposed in the application must be achievable by using just the $10,000 grant and should be completed by the end of 2025.

A final grant report will be required from recipients.

To help local entrepreneurs navigate the application process, Thrive Allen County is offering free support:

• In-person sessions are July 23 and July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 9 S. Jefferson Ave., Iola

• A virtual Zoom session is July 24 at 5 p.m.

For more information or to join the virtual meeting, call 620-365-8128.

In addition to the $10,000 grants, the program will later offer a select group of 25 recipients a chance to receive a $30,000 Enhancement Grant to fund transformative projects. To be eligible, businesses must successfully complete their initial $10,000 project and submit a proposal through their final grant report.

Businesses that have previously received an Enhancement Grant will not be eligible again.