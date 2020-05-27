Menu Search Log in

Grants keeping hospital afloat

A pair of grants in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic are helping keep Allen County Regional Hospital out of the red, trustees learned Tuesday. ACRH has received more than $600,000 in federal and state funds.

May 27, 2020 - 10:50 AM

If it weren’t for two sizable grants, Allen County’s hospital would be in a world of hurt. 

The hospital received $518,00 through the federal government’s recent CARES Act and another $100,000 from the state of Kansas. 

“Thanks to those two grants we came close to breaking even,” for the month of April, said Larry Peterson at Tuesday night’s board of trustees meeting. 

