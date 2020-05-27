Grants keeping hospital afloat

If it weren’t for two sizable grants, Allen County’s hospital would be in a world of hurt.
The hospital received $518,00 through the federal government’s recent CARES Act and another $100,000 from the state of Kansas.
“Thanks to those two grants we came close to breaking even,” for the month of April, said Larry Peterson at Tuesday night’s board of trustees meeting.
