 | Thu, Jan 27, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Guardsmen aid with COVID testing in Chanute

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Neosho County led health officials to ask the state for help at local testing sites. The KDHE approved use of National Guard members to administer tests this week.

Local News

January 27, 2022 - 4:47 PM

A health care professional administers a COVID-19 test at a mobile site. Photo by TNS file photo

CHANUTE — National Guardsmen are assisting with testing in Neosho County following a spike in active COVID-19 cases.

The Chanute Tribune reported Tuesday that Neosho County has 645 active cases of COVID-19, up more than 200 from the week prior, citing the Neosho County Health Department.

Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr requested help from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, leading to the Guardsmen’s arrival this week to help administer tests at mobile sites around Chanute.

Related
September 8, 2021
November 25, 2020
November 20, 2020
June 18, 2020
Most Popular