Guardsmen aid with COVID testing in Chanute

CHANUTE — National Guardsmen are assisting with testing in Neosho County following a spike in active COVID-19 cases.

The Chanute Tribune reported Tuesday that Neosho County has 645 active cases of COVID-19, up more than 200 from the week prior, citing the Neosho County Health Department.

Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr requested help from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, leading to the Guardsmen’s arrival this week to help administer tests at mobile sites around Chanute.