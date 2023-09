Jared Sigler of Humboldt, left, talks with Airstream owner Ed O’Connor of Overland Park. O’Connor and his wife, Jill, are part of the Missouri-Kansas Airstream Club, which set up around the Humboldt square this week for a “boondocking” urban camping experience.

Jared Sigler of Humboldt, left, talks with Airstream owner Ed O’Connor of Overland Park. O’Connor and his wife, Jill, are part of the Missouri-Kansas Airstream Club, which set up around the Humboldt square this week for a “boondocking” urban camping experience. The club offered an open house Tuesday evening, offering tours of their Airstreams and visiting with community members. O’Connor said the city has been very welcoming. The campers leave this morning. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The club offered an open house Tuesday evening, offering tours of their Airstreams and visiting with community members. O’Connor said the city has been very welcoming.

The campers leave Thursday morning.