Come take a shot at Pour Choices, where the puns flow as freely as the specials.

Iola’s newest drinking establishment, under the management of Liz and Josh McArdle, celebrated its grand opening Saturday at 118 E. Jackson Ave., site of the former Timeout Tavern.

“We’d talked with Randy (Misenhelter) when Timeout Tavern was closing, and he asked if we wanted to run it,” Liz said of the building owner. “Josh and I talked about it and decided we did.”